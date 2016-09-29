AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Mob in El Cajon beats man in Trump hat

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Mob in El Cajon beats man in Trump hat

Posted: Updated:

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Mob in El Cajon Beats Man in Trump Hat

It was a Seizure, Mental Illness, GRIEF that Caused Alfred Olango’s Distress

100+ Injured in NJ Train Accident—could it be terror?

What Advisors? US Sends 600 TROOPS to Fight in Mosul

President Obama has authorized sending an additional 600 American troops to Iraq to assist Iraqi forces in the looming battle to take back the city of Mosul from the Islamic State, United States officials said on Wednesday.

-Brett Winterble

