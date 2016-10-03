Brett's First Cut: Just as Chargers collapse again - Faulconer pushes for stadium

Monday, October 3, 2016

Just as Chargers Collapse Again—Faulconer Pushes for Stadium

STOP IT! People Are Freaking Out About the Election

Stop reading the news and take up yoga. That's what some therapists in the United States are telling patients stressed out by a nasty presidential campaign in which two unpopular candidates are in a tight race for the most powerful office in the world.

In El Cajon—Implicit Bias But Not Implicit Anger

The issue, some of the protesters say, isn’t necessarily about any one police department but systemic racial bias.

Some contend any conversation about race and policing in the United States should begin with the concept of implicit bias. It’s the type of prejudice born of attitudes and beliefs that exist on an unconscious level, fortified by fearful associations and stereotypes.

In Wake of LAPD Shooting on Saturday-- Black Lives Matter Riot in LA

OK This is WEIRD—Guy on Facebook Claims He is Bill Clinton’s Son

