Brett's First Cut: It's the VP Debate Sweepstakes tonight between Kaine and Pence

It's the VP Debate Sweepstakes tonight and we will be carrying the debate between Tim Kaine and Mike Pence LIVE starting at 6 p. m.!

ISSA Faces Tough Race

A decade ago, Republicans held a 20-point registration advantage over Democrats in the 49th Congressional District, which includes wealthy seaside enclaves north of San Diego but also densely packed, diverse suburban communities. That double-digit margin has dwindled to single digits, while the number of independents has soared by 60 percent over that time.

Obamacare Stiffs 2 Insurers

The Obama administration is seeking to toss out a pair of high-profile healthcare lawsuits in which insurers claim they are owed millions of dollars under the Affordable Care Act.

The two insurers, Moda Healthcare and BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, have sued the federal government over a combined $338 million in ObamaCare payments they argue are overdue.

WIKI-WTH!!?!!

Controversial website WikiLeaks began spilling secrets 10 years ago, and there's more to come.

In coming weeks, the site is set to publish documents related to Google, the US presidential election and more, according to controversial founder Julian Assange.

GUN Sales Records for 17 Straight Months

HYPE—KK Robbery Details Dazzle Dummies!

Two of the robbers "bound and gagged" Kim, TMZ reports, while she "begged them to spare her life, telling them she had babies at home." Over $10 million of Kim's jewelry was stolen, including a new engagement ring Kanye had reportedly bought her just last month. Two of her cellphones were also taken. The thieves later escaped on bicycles, Us Weekly reports.

Howard Stern: I never confirmed Trump lied about Iraq war

The only thing that I'm confirming is that the tape is from our show. That much I can confirm. That's all I was saying. That's why they mentioned me at the debate. But I don't know how CNN came up with that headline. Now it's true, over the weekend alone, there was at least seven new sort of things that Trump said on our show that they featured on these talk shows that came out. Paris Hilton comments, just everything they're dragging out from our show. Which is fair. I don't say no.

