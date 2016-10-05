Debate the Debate: VP Round Two Recap

AM 760 listeners gathered at the KFMB Stations studio with hosts Mike Slater and Brett Winterble to give their take on the first vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Tim Kaine Tuesday, October 4, 2016. The audience watched the debate live and then engaged in discussion about the key points.

AM 760 will be hosting additional live viewings of the final two debates between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. We want YOU to attend and be part of the conversation with AM 760's Mike Slater, Brett Winterble and Armstrong & Getty! Click here to sign up and join the conversation »



Check out the photos from the event.





You knew it was coming, Donald Trump and his tax returns are brought up at the VP debate. Mike Slater and Brett Winterble weighed in.





Immigration policy was one of the key topics discussed during the VP debate.





Mike Slater and audience members analyze how Tim Kaine was doing during the debate.





The crowd responds to the question about #HillaryClinton's character. @slaterradio gives his take. pic.twitter.com/C5mCUGoJhO — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) October 5, 2016



