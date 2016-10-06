Candidates demonizing each other makes me very uncomfortable

He has one of those voices that grabs you from wherever you may be. He's been in your living room for the past 22 years of CBS News Sunday Morning. You may have also heard him tell such stories on "The Osgood File" via CBS News on the radio.

Charles Osgood announced his retirement as of September 25th from CBS News Sunday Morning. He joined The Brett Winterble Show to reflect on an incredible career in radio and television, as well as sharing wonderful anecdotes of the great icons he's met over the years, and how the presidential election has made him feel.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18477.mp3