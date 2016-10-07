Brett's First Cut: Obama/Hillary cutting nukes, while Putin surges

Friday, October 7, 2016

While Obama/Hillary Cuts Nukes— Putin Surges

Worrying for the United States, Russia's 1,796 deployed warheads exceed—by a whopping 246 weapons—the cap of 1,550 deployed nuclear weapons that Moscow and Washington agreed to as part of the 2011 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

Russian Military Eyes Return to CUBA—Vietnam

The Russian military is considering the possibility of regaining its Soviet-era bases on Cuba and in Vietnam, the Defense Ministry said Friday, a statement that comes amid growing U.S.-Russia tensions over Syria.

Obama Administration Hiding Iranian Ransom Docs—FROM CONGRESS!

The documents are not technically classified but are being kept in a "secure reading space" where the majority of congressional officials cannot access them. Those cleared are forced to relinquish their cellular devices and are barred from taking notes, undermining the ability of staffers to brief their lawmakers on the contents, according to the sources.

Trump: I want to win this election on my policies not Bill's past

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is steering clear of bringing a bevy of Bill Clinton's past accusers to the second presidential debate – and says he wants to campaign on the issues.

Trump's abrupt policy push comes after he said he restrained himself from bringing up Bill Clinton's affairs at the first presidential debate – and spent much of the following week fueling a controversy over former Miss Universe Alicia Machado's weight.

"I want to win this election on my policies for the future, not on Bill Clinton's past," Trump told told the New York Post's Richard Johnson in an email.

LASD Sgt ‘EXECUTED' By Parolee

A gunman first shot and wounded a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant before standing over him and pumping four bullets into his body, Sheriff Jim McDonnell says

The new comments came Thursday in the death of Sgt. Steven Owen, which McDonnell called a "calculated execution."

The 53-year-old Owen was shot while responding to a report of a burglary in progress Wednesday at an apartment building in Lancaster.

-Brett Winterble

