Heard on A&G: U2's Anti-Trump Concert Video

Friday, October 7th, 2016

U2's Anti-Trump Concert  Video

or watch on youtube [here]

Jimmy Kimmel's Drunk Donald Trump on Jobs

or watch on youtube [here]

Shep Smith on Hurricane Matthew - "Your Kids Die Too"

or watch on youtube [here]

First Grader to Trump: "Told you his Hair Wasn't Orange"

or watch on youtube [here]

