Encinitas School Board

While the Presidential election gets the glitz and glamour and the statewide props have commercials running on the local news, it's some of the smallest elections that are the most important. We have covered the Encinitas School Districts failures in the past month, from $600,000 yoga programs to $750,000 farms.

Two parents became so fed up that they decided to run and make a change. Leslie Schneider and Anne- Kathrine Pingree joined the Mike Slater Show today to talk about their campaign and why they're trying to make a difference.

We believe this is one of the most important races that will be on the ballot this year, so if you would love to help out Anne-Kathrine and Leslie, check out their websites and volunteer!

