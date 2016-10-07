Winterble Roundup: Poached Listeners, VP Debate, & Clowns

You lead a very busy life. You can't do everything in 24 hours that you had planned. One of those plans was to listen to all 4 hours of The Brett Winterble Show. You probably find it a very daunting task to consume that much material all in one sitting.

- Cindy from Ramona called and tried to win a prize from our sister station, 100.7 KFM-BFM, and she called the wrong station by accident. This was followed by Dave from Mission Valley who vowed never to listen to one of our competitors ever again.

- Brett had quite the alternate theory as a result of Tuesday night's first and only vice-presidential debate between Tim Kaine & Mike Pence.

- On the heels of said debate, Brett chatted with former Congressman John LeBouttilier (R-NY) on what we all should take away from the VP debate, as well as Spencer Kimball (Emerson College Polling Society) on a few key state polls as a result of the debate.

- Brett wondered what we should do with nations that develop and/or possess nuclear weapons, how Facebook's new "Marketplace" is in a heap of hot water after its initial launch, as well as Valerie's (San Diego) soliloquy on what every single person should do in voting in this year's election.

- Scary, creepy clown sightings first started in August out in South Carolina, and now they've made their way to San Diego County. What is with the crazy clown trend and does Brett even buy it at all? Brett also chats with Nikki Sinn. She's organizing the "Clown Lives Matter" peace walk in Tucson, Arizona, on October 15.

