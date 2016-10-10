Brett's First Cut: Debate #2 had it all - insults and fireworks

Monday, October 10, 2016

Debate #2 Had It All – Insults and Fireworks

Former Clinton Guru Dick Morris Joins us at 2:35 pm today!

Emerson Polling’s Spencer Kimball Joins us at 3:05 pm!

Trump Lives... for now...

The debate night that will be discussed for generations in Political Science classes – and Women's Studies seminars – ended with Republican Donald Trump landing more punches than Democrat Hillary Clinton, and successfully deflecting attention successfully away from a two-day-old crisis about graphic sexual language that threatened to derail his White House bid.

Prez Commission moved to shield Bill Clinton from accusers

The Commission on Presidential Debates intervened. The commission officials warned that, if the Trump campaign tried to seat the accusers in the elevated family box, security officers would remove the women, according to the people involved, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions were confidential.

Hillary’s Potty Mouth—WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE

Enemy of Society had violent past before killing 2 cops in Palm Springs

John Felix was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon after an nitial charge of attempted murder in 2009. Prosecutors at the time accused him of being a member of a criminal gang. He was sentenced to two years in prison. In 2013, he was accused of resisting arrest with Palm Springs police on the same street where Saturday’s shooting occurred. He pleaded guilty to a count of malicious noise.

-Brett Winterble

