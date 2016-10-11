Brett's First Cut: Hillary held back on kill shot on Trump

Tuesday, October 11, 2016



Suspect in killing of two California officers barred from owning gun

A 26-year-old man accused of shooting to death two police officers in Palm Springs, California, is a convicted felon who was barred from owning a gun, which has prompted an investigation into how he acquired the firearm, officials said on Monday. Alex Dobuzinskis Reuters

Hillary Held Back on Kill Shot on Trump

And Clinton for her part opted not to go for the kill shot. She mostly laughed off Trump's attacks and declined to bring up the sexual assault allegations against him, instead pivoting to her own vision for the nation's future. The lack of aggression irritated some Democrats who wanted to see Clinton knock down a staggering opponent.But the high-road approach appeared to work with voters who declared Clinton the winner of the debate in multiple polls. And Clinton may have held back for strategic reasons, preferring to keep Trump alive rather than bait him into campaign killing moments that could drive him off the ticket in favor of Mike Pence. Clinton would likely win in any scenario but a Trump withdrawal would create significant uncertainty in a race that is now tilting back heavily in Clinton's direction.

RELATED COVERAGE:

SOCAL Cops under Stress After BLM and Cop Killings

RELATED COVERAGE:

Was Paul Ryan Ally behind Trump Tape Leak?

RELATED COVERAGE:

Hillary in Wikileaks- Saudis and Qatar support ISIS

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!