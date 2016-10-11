AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Ken Bone - "Wore Sweater Because I Ripped My Suit"

Heard on A&G: Ken Bone - "Wore Sweater Because I Ripped My Suit"

Tuesday, October 11th, 2016

Ken Bone - "Wore Sweater Because I Ripped My Suit"

Kimmel Kartoon - The Flintstones and Trump Video

Kaine Security Tosses "Clinton Rape Shirt" Dude

All 104 Trump Sniffs at the 2nd Debate

