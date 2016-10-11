Does Kamala Harris represent San Diego values?

The San Diego Union Tribune has put all of its endorsement into California State Attorney General Kamala Harris as she's running off against fellow Democrat Loretta Sanchez for the United States Senate seat that will be vacated by the soon-to-be-retired Barbara Boxer. She wants to jail people who deny man-made climate change, and those who oppose Planned Parenthood.

AM 760's Brett Winterble provides one of the most scathing indictments of any political candidate you might have ever heard. Strap on your seat belts. Driver and passenger discretion is advised.

Part 1 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18531.mp3

Part 2 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18532.mp3