Brett's First Cut: Clinton holds slight lead over Trump, but the gap is closing

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Gang Hillary Hates Those Catholics and Evangelical Christians

The 2011 email chains are between Communications Director Jennifer Palmieri, Campaign Chairman John Podesta and John Halpin from the Center for American Progress, Trace Gallagher reported.

Halpin characterizes some members of the Catholic church as being engaged in an "amazing bastardization of the faith."

Down THREE Hillary +4 over Trump

Clinton still holds a four-point lead over Trump - 43% to 39% - among Likely U.S. Voters in Rasmussen Reports" latest White House Watch national telephone and online survey. But that"s down from five points yesterday and her biggest lead ever of seven points on Monday.

GOON Squad at the UN Says Trump Presents "Danger"

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein cited Trump's views on vulnerable communities including minorities and his talk of using torture, banned under international law, as "deeply unsettling and disturbing"."If Donald Trump is elected on the basis of what he has said already - and unless that changes - I think it is without any doubt that he would be dangerous from an international point of view," Zeid told a news briefing in Geneva.

Russia Protests Attack on Trump by UN?

Russian UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin complained in a meeting with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon last month about a pair of speeches by Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights."He should stick to human rights," Churkin said of Zeid. "He should not be criticizing foreign heads of state and governments for their policies. This is not his business. He should be more focused on his specific responsibilities."

