Clown Lives Matter event canceled due to death threats

There's been an influx of creepy clowns scaring kids and adults alike across the country, starting in South Carolina in August, and making its way to San Diego here in September and October. Well, there was an event scheduled on Saturday, October 15, in Tucson, Arizona, that was to promote that there are happy and peaceful clowns that roam this great earth.

AM 760's Brett Winterble spoke with Nikki Sinn. She's the organizer of the Clown Lives Matter Peace Walk and she explained why she created the event in the first place, and then why it was canceled mere days before it was supposed to take place.

Nikki Sinn (October 7, 2016) http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18547.mp3

Nikki Sinn (October 12, 2016) http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18546.mp3

Clown Lives Matter Soliloquy http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18545.mp3