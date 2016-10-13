Brett's First Cut: Rasmussen Reports: Trump back to the lead

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Rasmussen- Trump Back To The Lead

The latest Rasmussen Reports White House Watch national telephone and online survey shows Trump with 43% support among Likely U.S. Voters to Clinton's 41%. Yesterday, Clinton still held a four-point 43% to 39% lead over Trump, but that was down from five points on Tuesday and her biggest lead ever of seven points on Monday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

USC Poll—All Tied Up

RELATED COVERAGE:

100K PA Dems Switch to Republican

Nearly 100,000 Pennsylvania Democrats have switched to Republican since the beginning of the year.

What's more: The Pennsylvania Republican party says more than 240-thousand new voters have joined the party since last November.

RELATED COVERAGE:

State Testing Ways To Tax Road Usage, Separate From The Gas Tax -- Garman works for the American Council of Engineering Companies in California, a group that lobbies for more money for roads. And she's testing a device plugged into her car to track how much she drives. Daniel Potter Capital Public Radio

Russia: US To Allow ISIS Fighters to Pass From Mosul- to Attack Russians

"More than 9,000 ISIS fighters will be transferred to the eastern regions of Syria to follow a major offensive operation, which involves the capture of Deir ez-Zur and Palmyra."

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!