Brett's First Cut: Millions of Cases of Voter Fraud Emerge

Friday, October 14, 2016

Emails- Clinton Team Threatened SUP COURT Over Obamacare Case



Obama to decide on Syrian Military Intervention Today



Who Loves Putin? Podesta Owned 75K Shares in Putin Company



Millions of Cases of Voter Fraud Emerge

In Texas, authorities are investigating criminals who are using the technique of “vote harvesting” to illegally procure votes for their candidates. “Harvesting” is the practice of illegally obtaining the signatures of valid voters in order to vote in their name without their consent for the candidate(s) the criminal supports.



Hillary Runs a Do No Harm Campaign—ie. She is Hiding

She rarely makes news or veers from her script. She keeps a plodding schedule of modest-size events. She relies heavily on her cast of loyal - and arguably more effective - surrogates. And she doesn't overdo it: With just less than a month left to campaign, Clinton was fundraising in California on Thursday and expected to spend most of the weekend out of the public eye. Read the article >>



Economy by the Numbers looks bad for Hillary and Dems