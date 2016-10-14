AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Millions of Cases of Voter Fraud Emerge

Brett's First Cut: Millions of Cases of Voter Fraud Emerge

Posted: Updated:

Friday, October 14, 2016

In Texas, authorities are investigating criminals who are using the technique of “vote harvesting” to illegally procure votes for their candidates. “Harvesting” is the practice of illegally obtaining the signatures of valid voters in order to vote in their name without their consent for the candidate(s) the criminal supports.


