Winterble Roundup: 2nd POTUS Debate, Apology, and Catholic Spring

You lead a very busy life. You can't do everything in 24 hours that you had planned. One of those plans was to listen to all 4 hours of The Brett Winterble Show. You probably find it a very daunting task to consume that much material all in one sitting.

Well, look no further than the "Winterble Roundup," where we corral the best of the best from the week that was here on AM 760.

Here's some of what you might have missed:

- Analysis of the 2nd presidential debate from St. Louis. Hear from Brett, Dick Morris, as well as Trump's senior campaign adviser, Curtis Ellis.

- The San Diego Union Tribune endorsed Hillary Clinton last week, and then followed up with an endorsement of California State Attorney General Kamala Harris for U.S. Senate. Hear Brett's diatribe against the U-T and Harris, as well as from Roger Hedgecock

- Brett provides his best apology to voters and American citizens for the scandals that are so provocative and lewd and ridiculous that we have to explain to our kids the contents of such comments and remarks. It's all too similar to what transpired in 1998.

- Brett visits once again with Nikki Sinn, the organizer of a "Clown Lives Matter" peace walk that was scheduled to take place in Tucson, Arizona, on October 15, only to be canceled due to death threats. Brett also provides a Tony Award-winning soliloquy for us to not be afraid of clowns.

- There's also an interesting discussion, and reaction from callers, on the war between Democrats/progressives and Catholics & evangelicals. Brett had John Carter on the show. He's the leader of the "Catholics for Hillary" group on Facebook. Needless to say, it didn't go well for one side.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18565.mp3