Brett's First Cut: Who firebombed the GOP HQ in North Carolina?

Monday, October 17, 2016

Just Wondering—who firebombed the GOP HQ in NC?

Hillsborough police said somebody threw a bottle of flammable liquid through the window of Orange County’s GOP headquarters, setting campaign signs, supplies and furniture ablaze before burning itself out.A swastika and “Nazi Republicans get out of town or else” were spray painted on the side of an adjacent building. No damage estimates were available.

41% Say Election Could Be Stolen

Killing Assange’s Internet

Say What? HRC Supporters cannot name a single accomplishment

After discovering the vast majority of students interviewed were Hillary Clinton supporters who agreed that she was a strong role model, I asked if they could point to a single accomplishment or experience which stood out to them.

It soon became abundantly clear that most of them could not.

Grieving Over Chicano Park Tragedy

-Brett Winterble

