AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Trump Tries and Fails Twice To Kiss Cute Girl

Heard on A&G: Trump Tries and Fails Twice To Kiss Cute Girl

Posted: Updated:

Tuesday, October 18th, 2016

Trump Tries and Fails Twice To Kiss Cute Girl 

or watch on youtube [here]

Colbert Helps President Obama Polish His Resume

or watch on youtube [here]

State Department Spokesman Denies Quid Pro Quo in Clinton Email Investigation

or watch on youtube [here]

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.