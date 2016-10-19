Brett's First Cut: It is the final debate of the 2016 campaign

Wednesday, October 19, 2016

It is the FINAL DEBATE of the 2016 Campaign Cycle be sure to tune in tonight at 6p with Mike Slater, Armstrong and Getty and me!



Dem Who Oversaw Anti Trump Rioters Was at White House 342 Times

A New Woman Claiming Sexual Assault by Bill Clinton Comes Forward

Speaking publicly for the first time in a Breitbart News video exclusive interview, a former local television news reporter from Arkansas claims she was sexually assaulted by Bill Clinton on three separate occasions in 1980.

Leslie Millwee says that on two of the alleged occasions, Clinton groped her while he rubbed himself against her and reached climax.

WH plans Community Organizing to Fight Violent Ideologies

Trump pushes for Congressional Term Limits

Marco Rubio—Too Good for Wikileaks

-Brett Winterble

