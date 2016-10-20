Debate the Debate: Round Four Recap

An enthusiastic crowd of AM 760 listeners gathered at the KFMB Stations studio with hosts AM 760's Mike Slater, Brett Winterble and Armstrong and Getty to give their take on the final presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. The audience watched the debate live and then talked about the key issues.

Listen to Armstrong and Getty, Mike Slater and Brent Winterble analyze the final presidential debate in real time along with a room full of AM 760 listeners:

6-7pm Hour 1

7-8pm Hour 2

8-9pm Hour 3

Below are photos and video from the Debate the Debate event:

First topic up for debate: Supreme Court.

The topic that draws serious reaction: Immigration.

Our hosts respond to the topic of jobs and the economy.

On the table: Economic growth.

Crowd reaction to abortion discussion. Listen live here https://t.co/tTTb6lqwoa pic.twitter.com/tJlI3Epy6v — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) October 20, 2016