Brett's First Cut: Jobless claims up

Thursday, October 20, 2016

Carville Admits- ‘Of Course There Will be Some Fraud’

Iran wants Billions in ransom to free US Hostages

Duterte says U.S. has lost, aligns Philippines with China

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced his "separation" from the United States on Thursday, declaring that it had "lost" and he had realigned with China as the two agreed to resolve their South China Sea dispute through talks.Duterte made his comments in China, where he is visiting with at least 200 business people to pave the way for what he calls a new commercial alliance as relations with longtime ally the United States deteriorate.bHis trade secretary, Ramon Lopez, said $13.5 billion in deals would be signed.

WOW-- Jobless Claims Up

Turks Kill 200 Kurdish Fighters- US Allies in Aleppo Airstrike

The Turkish military says its warplanes have carried out 26 air strikes in northern Syria, killing up to 200 Kurdish fighters.The army said the raids on the night of October 19 hit targets north of the city of Aleppo in areas recently captured by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia from the Islamic State group.

Anti- Helicopter Parents: Let the Kids Play

Even if a boy wanted to play outside, Mike explains, with whom would he play? At any given hour, there might be a 30 percent chance that some kid was playing outside. But the so-called network effect, in which children influence one another’s behavior, means that 30 percent might as well be zero, because it is low enough that no boy can count on it and so will default to his screen — causing the percentage to drop lower. That is, kids don’t play outside because other kids don’t play outside. Playing outside becomes like Betamax — it’s just obsolete. But in the case of a playborhood, the vicious circle transforms into a virtuous one: When there’s always another kid to play with, most kids want to play.

