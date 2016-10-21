Brett's First Cut: WikiLeaks poisons Hillary’s relationship with - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: WikiLeaks poisons Hillary’s relationship with left

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Trump Up by 2 in Rasmussen

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey of Likely U.S. Voters finds Trump with a 43% to 41% lead over his Democratic rival. Five percent (5%) favor Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson, while Green Party nominee Jill Stein earns three percent (3%) support. Another three percent (3%) like some other candidate, and five percent (5%) are undecided.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Causitc Barbs at the Al Smith Dinner

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wikileaks Poisons Hillary’s Relationship with the Left

RELATED COVERAGE:

Germans Fleeing Germany

RELATED COVERAGE:

Trump raised 9M on Debate Night

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.