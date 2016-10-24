Brett's First Cut: Cop killers stalk cops nationwide

Monday, October 24, 2016

CLINTON Ally McAuliffe Donated $$$ To Campaign of FBI AGENT’s Wife Who Cleared Hillary!

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday night that McAuliffe’s political-action committee donated nearly half-a-million dollars to the 2015 state Senate campaign of Dr. Jill McCabe. She is married to Andrew McCabe, who later became the deputy director of the FBI and helped oversee the agency’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private-email server.

Cop Killers Stalk Cops Nationwide

Although most police shooters are white males, including Latinos, black men have been responsible for nearly 40 percent of the 232 ambush killings of police officers since 2002, according to a U.S. Department of Justice study last year.For their portion of the population, black men have ambushed and killed officers at a rate three times that of white men.Criminologists widely attribute the higher level of violence among African-Americans to entrenched socioeconomic disadvantages and resentment of police.

Hillary’s Billion Dollar Bonanza

Together with the party and pro-Clinton super PACs, the Democratic nominee had amassed $1.14 billion to support her campaign by the end of September — on par with what Obama and his allies brought in for his 2012 reelection bid. GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, who did not begin fundraising in earnest until the end of May, had collected $712 million, including $56 million of his own money.

Trump +2 over Clinton Nationally

With 16 days to go until November 8, Donald Trump leads Hillary Clinton by 2 percentage points — 43% to 41% — in a four-way race, according to the latest IBD/TIPP presidential tracking poll.Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson saw his support held steady at 7%, while the Green Party's Jill Stein dipped to 3%.Unrounded, Trump leads 42.6% to 40.8% — a 1.8-point edge — with Johnson at 7.2% and Stein at 3.3%.

Tim Kaine Says Hillary May Swing Both Ways—on TPP

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” when asked about a potential Hillary Clinton administration pursing the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement after the election if they win, Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said, “You never close the door.’

