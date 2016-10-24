If Congress can't fix this, everyone should step down today

The Pentagon has supplied enough outrage to make Donald Trump jealous. They've summoned just under 10,000 members of the California National Guard to pay back enlistment bonuses that they received as far back as 10 years ago.
WHITE HOUSE PETITION: Forgive the debts of the thousands of California soldiers - White House Petitions
AM 760's Brett Winterble unleashes a fiery diatribe against the Pentagon. He also chats with half of AM 760's Armstrong & Getty in Jack Armstrong, as well as U.S. Representatives, Congressman Duncan Hunter (CA-50) and Darrell Issa on what they plan to do to make sure this is fixed and it doesn't happen again.
