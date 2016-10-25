Saturday Night at Wrigley field with Miles Himmel

I was at Wrigley Field Saturday night...

I went there with my mom, but my dad was there. His dad was there too. So were millions of other Cubs fans who had never seen their beloved team make a World Series.

My dad was born in Chicago in 1946. The last time the Cubs were in the World Series was 1945. I've been to more than 50 Cubs games in my life. Every summer trip revolved around the Cubs. We'd go for two or three games. Even though we saw mostly losses, we had fun every time.

My favorite baseball player was Sammy Sosa. Steroids aside, we were there during the summer of 1998 when baseball was revitalized. I remember it like it was yesterday. My mom and dad beside me jumping up and down as the ball flew out of the ballpark for a third time off of Sosa's bat.

My dad always reminded me, "They'll always break your heart, they're the Cubs."

He was there in 1984 for all five games. Two in Chicago that the Cubs won and the three back here in San Diego, in which the Padres broke all Cubs fans hearts. He burned all of his Cubs memorabilia following the 84' loss, saying they would never break his heart again!

There he was back in San Fransisco in 1989 watching the Cubs once again fail to make it to the World Series losing to the Giants.

I remember the playoff games in 2003 high-fiving as the Cubs beat the Braves to make it to the National League Championship Series and four games from the World Series. This was finally going to be the year!

My dad always skeptical of the Cubs, having been burned too many times, felt validated as the Cubs imploded with 5 outs in game 6 and saw their World Series dreams shattered.

"Remember Miles, they'll always break your heart."

After the disaster in 2003, my dad maintained that he would never see them get to a World Series as long as he was alive.

In 2014, my dad passed away from cancer, having never seen his Cubbies make it to the World Series.

So as my mom and I sat at Wrigley Field Saturday night, watching the Cubs take a 5-0 lead into the ninth inning, it seemed surreal. So many memories, and so much heartbreak was about to be erased. We braced for a classic Cubs collapse, but it didn't happen!

As the Cubs turned a double play and recorded the final out clinching their first National League Pennant since 1945, I hugged my mom, tears streaming down both of our faces. I looked around, others were crying, calling their loved ones.

Only 41,268 people can fit into Wrigley Field, but Saturday night there were millions of fans, generations and memories all crammed in together and I'm so grateful I got to share it with my mom and dad.