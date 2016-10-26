Brett's First Cut: Obamacare cuts against Hillary

Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Obamacare Cuts Against Hillary
Democrats point out that 85 percent of ObamaCare enrollees receive financial help under the law and that it cushions people by increasing along with any premium increases. People are eligible for assistance under the health law if they make below about $47,000 for an individual.But it is the other 15 percent, about 1.6 million people, who do not receive financial help, where Democrats admit there is a problem. There are also about 7 million people with individual coverage outside of the law's marketplaces who are fully exposed to premium increases.
Bloomberg Trump Up 2 in FL
Donald Trump has a slim advantage in Florida as critical independent voters narrowly break his way in the must-win battleground state, a Bloomberg Politics poll shows.
The Republican presidential nominee has 45 percent to Democrat Hillary Clinton's 43 percent among likely voters when third-party candidates are included, the poll found. In a hypothetical two-way race, Trump has 46 percent to Clinton's 45 percent.
Trump +4 in Ohio
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/docs/2016/Remington_OH_Oct_25th_2016.pdf
PA Trump -3
http://www.realclearpolitics.com/docs/2016/Remington_PA_Oct_25th_2016.pdf
Megyn Kelly Goes Hard on Newt—He Pounces
Obama Lie on HRC Email Server Explodes
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-10-25/podesta-shocker-cheryl-mills-tells-podesta-we-need-clean-obama-has-emails-her
