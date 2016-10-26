Yes on Measure C: Dean Spanos & Fred Maas join Mike Slater in studio

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

SAN DIEGO (760 KFMB) - Election day is fast approaching and one of the most talked about local items on the ballot is Measure C - the Chargers' initiative to build a stadium and convention center annex in downtown San Diego. According to the Vote Yes on C website, this vote is for more than just a new football stadium, it will be a world-class events center that can host a variety of sporting events and add first-class convention space to the existing convention center.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mike Slater of the Mike Slater Show on AM 760 KFMB, interviewed Dean Spanos, owner of the San Diego Chargers and Fred Maas, Special Advisor to the Chargers to find out more about the proposal, where the funds will come from and how it will benefit the San Diego community.

