Issa: DoD has absolute authority over this situation

By Dan Noon, The Brett Winterble Show
The outrage toward the Defense Department, the Pentagon and Secretary Ash Carter, is completely justified in their attempts to ask for paybacks from California National Guard members in regard to their enlistment bonuses they received to fight in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

AM 760's Brett Winterble spoke once again with Congressman Darrell Issa about the conference call he was on with the Defense Department on what needs to be changed about this order.

