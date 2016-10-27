AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: Trump Supporters Wishing Hillary a Happy Birthday

Heard on A&G: Trump Supporters Wishing Hillary a Happy Birthday

Posted: Updated:

Thursday, October 27th, 2016

Jimmy Kimmel Has Trump Supporters Wish Hillary a Happy Birthday

or watch on youtube [here]

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.