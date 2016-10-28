Brett's First Cut: Hillary Lead Evaporates—Trump Grabs Indys

Friday, October 28, 2016
Spencer Kimball from Emerson College Polling Stops By at 2:05 to Share with US his 5 LATEST Polls Including: FL, NC, IL, NV and OH
Hillary Lead Evaporates—Trump Grabs Indys
Trump saw his biggest gains among political independents, favoring Trump by a 12-point margin in the latest tracking poll, 49 to 37 percent, after giving Clinton a narrow edge in late last week. Neither candidate has maintained a consistent lead among independent likely voters in Post-ABC polling this fall.
Artificial Intelligence Predicts: Trump Wins—More Popular than Obama in 2008?
An artificial intelligence (AI) system that correctly predicted the last three U.S. presidential elections puts Republican nominee Donald Trump ahead of Democrat rival Hillary Clinton in the race to the White House.MogIA was developed by Sanjiv Rai, the founder of Indian start-up Genic.ai. It takes in 20 million data points from public platforms including Google, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in the U.S. and then analyzes the information to create predictions.
Cities to Allow Illegals To Vote?
Dead Chicago Voters
CA Guard PAYBACK Backlash Grows
For the last three years, retired California National Guard Master Sgt. Bill McLain’s wife, Terese, has repaid a bit of his enlistment bonuses to the Pentagon with a caustic note.Each month, she writes “blood money” on the $100 check — the token amount the McLains pay on the $30,000 debt they deny owing — that she sends to the Pentagon. “Shame on you. Extortion,” she writes on the envelope.
NFL Ratings Plummet over Anthem Protest
Jack Owens is a 30-year-veteran of the FBI. From fumbling the Parkland shooting to the Russia/Mueller probe, Jack talks with Brett about just what is going on at the FBI! Listen to the interview below.More >>
Brett speaks to Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation about the Supreme Court upholding the travel ban and the implications that will have on illegal immigration.More >>
A day after being fired by NBC, former “Today” host Matt Lauer on Thursday broke his silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him — saying some of the accusations are “untrue” but that he is “truly sorry” for the pain he has inflicted.More >>
Ever considered if those Terminator movies could come true? The war between man and machine has already started, but it's not as bad as you think. That's why we had to call on our guest to give us here at 760 KFMB a little lesson in A.I. 101.More >>
Black Friday was huge for online shopping, but Cyber Monday could be even bigger.More >>
With sexual misconduct allegations continuing to mount against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, Moore has defied calls to drop out of the race by advancing an audacious conspiracy theory.More >>
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (Co-Founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>
