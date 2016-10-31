Brett's First Cut: 650K Emails Found on Huma’s Machine

Monday, October 31, 2016

THE BURNING QUESTION: 8 Days from Election Day—is President Obama mulling a pardon for HRC?

650K Emails Found on Huma’s Machine

As federal agents prepare to scour roughly 650,000 emails to see how many relate to a prior probe of Hillary Clinton’s email use, the surprise disclosure that investigators were pursuing the potential new evidence lays bare tensions inside the bureau and the Justice Department over how to investigate the Democratic presidential nominee.Metadata found on the laptop used by former Rep. Anthony Weiner and his estranged wife Huma Abedin, a close Clinton aide, suggests there may be thousands of emails sent to or from the private server that Mrs. Clinton used while she was secretary of state, according to people familiar with the matter. It will take weeks, at a minimum, to determine whether those messages are work-related from the time Ms. Abedin served with Mrs. Clinton at the State Department; how many are duplicates of emails already reviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and whether they include either classified information or important new evidence in the Clinton email probe. From the WSJ Subscription Required

Legion of Doom Attack Comey

Jamie Gorelick- the Clinton AG who midwifed 911

‘Treadmill’ Harry Reid Complains About Comey

‘Gunrunner’ Eric Holder Assails Comey

But now—it doesn’t matter

White Republicans are backing Trump—at the right time

At his best in polling, Trump has been tied with Clinton, as he is now. In the case of a tie, things such as voter enthusiasm play a big role: the extent to which voters are motivated to go to the polls to cast a ballot can make a huge difference. This can be hard to track; it depends a lot on how good a candidate's campaign efforts are on the ground, for example.

Step Aside Hillary

FLASHBACK: In ‘92Hillary Cheered Indictment of Key Bush Official

