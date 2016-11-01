Brett's First Cut: Hillary plans her victory celebration to start at 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Hillary Plans for Her Victory Celebration to Start at 630PM PACIFIC

Hillary Clinton may have lit the fuse for her victory celebration a little too soon — by planning an Election Night explosion of fireworks over the Hudson River, The Post has learned.

The aerial detonations would last for two minutes, with the triumphal celebration permitted to start as early as 9:30 p.m. — a mere half-hour after the polls close in New York, sources said.

Clinton’s Turnout Problem—Exhibit A Sanders Voters

What concerns Hart more is dampened turnout from soft Clinton supporters—and Sanders voters, specifically…. Sanders voters, especially young voters, view Clinton as dishonest and untrustworthy, and they’re not as likely to turn out. They may see this latest news and ‘then end up saying: ‘I never really liked Clinton anyway, and I certainly don’t want Trump. I’m just not gonna vote,’’ Hart explained.” [Slate]

Exhibit B- a Black Voter Problem in FL

African-Americans traditionally dominate early in-person voting. But they didn’t show in force this weekend. And Hastings said he wasn’t surprised. After Sunday night’s polls closed, black voters accounted for 16 percent of the in-person early vote ballots cast. And that included five previous days of in-person early voting.

But in 2012, in just two days of in-person early voting, blacks cast 25 percent of those early ballots, according to Dan Smith, a University of Florida political science professor who published some of the early voting data on his must-read Election Smith blog.

The Great Punishing continues: Syrians to the USA Up 675%--99% Muslim

The Obama administration has resettled 13,210 Syrian refugees into the United States since the beginning of 2016 – an increase of 675 percent over the same 10-month period in 2015.

Of those, 13,100 (99.1 percent) are Muslims – 12,966 Sunnis, 24 Shi’a, and 110 other Muslims – and 77 (0.5 percent) are Christians. Another 24 (0.18 percent) are Yazidis.

‘Enthusiasm’ for Hillary Declines—Trump up by 1 in ABC NEWS Poll

-Brett Winterble

