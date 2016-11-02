Brett's First Cut: Trump closing gap with women

Wednesday, November 2, 2016
THE LATEST POLL NUMBER- Emerson College Polling
Trump has a commanding lead in Georgia (51% to 42%) and Missouri (52% to 37%) and a smaller margin in Arizona, 47% to 43% while Clinton is up by 3 in Colorado, 44% to 41%.
In 3 of the 4 states polled (MO, GA and AZ), Trump is winning Independents by large margins and is doing well with men while at the same time negating the gender advantage with women that Clinton enjoys in many states.
Donald Trump is now +8— On Honesty
RELATED COVERAGE:
Who Created This Climate: 2 Cops Assassinated in Iowa
Two metro-area police officers were shot and killed in apparent "ambush style" attacks early Wednesday. As of 7:30 a.m., police identified Scott Michael Greene as a suspect in the fatal shootings. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Dems, Media and Never Trump have a national panic attack
The "NeverTrump" faction of the GOP is also in full panic mode as the Republican nominee increasingly looks likely to win or lose in a tight contest — leaving them out in the wind.
The Weekly Standard, a chief proponent of NeverTrump elitism, is now in the third stage of grief: bargaining. It tweeted out a link to a story calling on Trump to pledge to serve one term.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Trump closing gap with women
As of Tuesday, 39% of women said they're backing Trump, compared with 34% who supported Trump in Saturday's tracking poll.And as result, the thrice-married, acid-tongued Trump is doing just as well among women as squeaky-clean Mitt Romney was doing at this point in the Oct. 28, 2012, IBD/TIPP tracking poll, when Romney also got 39% of the female vote. (Hurricane Sandy interrupted daily updates to the tracking poll after that date.)
RELATED COVERAGE:
People Are fleeing Expensive Blue Cities for More Affordable Places
Another study this year from California policy group Next 10 and Beacon Economics found that New York state and California had the largest net losses of domestic migrants between 2007 and 2014, and that lower- and middle-income people were more likely to leave.
Not everyone is pushed out, though. Some simply find opportunity in more affordable markets. (Subscription Required)
RELATED COVERAGE:
-Brett Winterble
