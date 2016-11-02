AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G Hillary explodes at protester who called Bill a rap

Armstrong & Getty

Heard on A&G Hillary explodes at protester who called Bill a rapist

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Hillary Explodes at Protester  who called Bill a Rapist

Obama and Michelle O Sort Of Dance to "Thriller" for Halloween

This Adorable Kid Walking Around In A Nemo Costume Is What We Need

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.