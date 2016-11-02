Issa: Impeachment won't be a realistic option if Hillary wins

SAN DIEGO (760 KFMB) - Congressman Darrell Issa joined the Brett Winterble Show on Wednesday afternoon to speak with Brett about the latest with the California National Guard claw-back and the race against Doug Applegate for District 49.

Surprisingly, during the interview, Congressman Issa told Brett that impeachment wasn't a realistic option should Hillary Clinton win the presidency.

I am a senior member of the judiciary committee but I always push back and tell people that [impeachment] is something you want to reserve for long after the American people are demanding it before you even begin to look at it. (at 10:50 mark)

