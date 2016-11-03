Brett's First Cut: Obama Worried Blacks Not Turning Out for Hillary

Thursday, November 3, 2016

RCP Average: Clinton lead – there are down to 1

Idiocy: Men Behaving Badly Are Holding Clinton Back

Her own husband. Donald Trump. Anthony Weiner. James Comey.

Might BREXIT be Stopped?

Obama Worried Blacks Not Turning Out for Hillary

An Associated Press analysis of early voting data in North Carolina shows blacks have cast 111,000 fewer ballots than at this point four years ago, when Obama lost the state by about 92,000 votes. Clinton aides note that GOP officials there reduced early voting sites for the initial week of early voting, and they say they can make up the difference by Election Day now that more sites are opening. Black voters' share of early ballots request is also down a few percentage points in Florida and Ohio, though the Clinton campaign points to strong early turnout in key urban counties with large numbers of blacks and Hispanics.

FBI No. 2 Andrew McCabe at Center of FBI Clinton Investigation Controversy

Amid the internal finger-pointing on the Clinton Foundation matter, some have blamed the FBI’s No. 2 official, deputy director Andrew McCabe, claiming he sought to stop agents from pursuing the case this summer. His defenders deny that, and say it was the Justice Department that kept pushing back on the investigation.Subscription Required

Baier: FBI Moving toward Indictment

