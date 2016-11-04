Brett's First Cut: Almost 40% of Eligible Workers ARE NOT working

Friday, November 4, 2016

Jobs report—Almost 40% of Eligible Workers ARE NOT working

The labor force participation rate dropped a tenth of a point to 62.8 percent. In other words, 62.8 percent of the non-institutionalized, civilian population over the age of 16 is either employed or are actively looking for work, while the other 37.2 percent is not working or even looking.

Paul Ryan to Quit After Election?

Warnings of AL QAEDA Attacks on Monday in USA

CBS News has learned about a potential terror threat for the day before the election. Sources told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton that U.S. intelligence has alerted joint terrorism task forces that al Qaeda could be planning attacks in three states for Monday. It is believed New York, Texas and Virginia are all possible targets, though no specific locations are mentioned.

Assange: Hilary and ISIS both funded by Saudis

538: Why Clinton’s Position is Worse Than Obama’s

If Clinton lost New Hampshire but won her other firewall states, each candidate would finish with 269 electoral votes, taking the election to the House of Representatives. Or maybe not — if Clinton also lost the 2nd Congressional District of Maine, where polls show a tight race and where the demographics are unfavorable to her, Trump would win the Electoral College 270-268, probably despite losing the popular vote.

PA State Police Investigate DEM Voter Fraud

State police on Thursday widened their investigation of possible voter registration fraud in Pennsylvania, raiding the Philadelphia office of a grassroots organization that works with Democrats, while election officials in the suburbs questioned the validity of thousands of last-minute applications submitted by the company. The state probe involves voter registrations gathered by Washington, D.C.-based FieldWorks LLC, a 15-year-old company that has worked with a wide range of Democratic and progressive groups around the country.

