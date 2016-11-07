Brett's First Cut: Presstitution: DNC staffers prepped CNN anchors

Monday, November 7, 2016
Presstitution: DNC Staffers Prepped CNN Anchors
The Democratic National Committee helped CNN anchors Wolf Blizter and Jake Tapper prepare for interviews with Donald Trump, the latest WikiLeaks email dump has revealed.
Among the batch of 8,263 emails released on Sunday night, one shows that staff working for the network hosts asked DNC staffers what questions they should put to the Republican candidate.
They also asked for advice when it came to an appearance from former candidate, Ted Cruz.
-Brett Winterble
Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!
