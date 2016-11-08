Presidential Parlay: AM 760 team predicts every state to get to 270

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2016 presidential election. The AM 760 team sharpened their pencils and made predictions for every state. Join us and make your picks at the website 270 To Win. Share your maps with us in the comments.

Here are the team's predictions on where each state will fall on Tuesday, November 8th.

Mike Slater, Host of the Mike Slater Show on AM 760: A 269 - 269 Tie?????

Brett Winterble, Host of the Brett Winterble Show on AM 760: Trump squeaks by with a 282 - 251 win!

Dave Sniff, Programming Genius at AM 760: Trump wins 281 - 257

Miles Himmel, Producer of the Mike Slater Show, AM 760: Clinton in a blowout, 305 - 233

Intern Reagan, AM 760: Clinton wins 309 - 229