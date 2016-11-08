Brett's First Cut: We'll be LIVE from Golden Hall. Vote then tune in for results!

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 - ELECTION DAY!

Final Polls:

LATimes USC Final Trump +3

IBD/TIPP—Trump +2

Shocker- Most Hispanics Back Deportation

The Pulse Opinion Research survey found that 51 percent of Hispanics believe that there has been "too little" done to enforce immigrationlaws. What's more, by a margin of 49 percent to 36 percent, Hispanics "support a policy causing illegal immigrants to return home by enforcing the law."Overall, the survey done for the Center for Immigration Studies, found that most Americans, 54 percent, believe that the administration has done too little to enforce immigration laws and 56 percent support returning illegals.

68% Of Saudis Back Hillary

Clinton Lags in NC

It might seem that Democrats have built up a big early lead. More than 1.3 million Democrats have already voted compared to 990,000 Republicans.

But the raw numbers don't account for the 2012 results. President Barack Obama built an early lead then but got trounced by Mitt Romney on Election Day.

Wait- WHAT?! US and Turkey plan to take over Raqqa and govern it?

American and Turkish military leaders have agreed to develop a long-term plan for "seizing, holding and governing" the de facto ISIS capital of Raqqa in northern Syria, the US Department of Defense's news service reported Sunday."The coalition and Turkey will work together on the long-term plan for seizing, holding and governing Raqqa," Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford said after meeting his Turkish counterpart Army Gen. Hulusi Akar in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday, according to DoD News.

