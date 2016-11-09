AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Heard on A&G: President-Elect Donald Trump's Victory Speech

Heard on A&G: President-Elect Donald Trump's Victory Speech

Posted: Updated:

Wednesday, November 9th, 2016

Trump Wins

John Podesta - "We can wait longer.. they're still counting votes"

Van Jones Tears Up on CNN: ‘This Is a White Lash’ and ‘Nightmare’


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.