Brett's First Cut: Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

VIDEO: Hillary Concedes

Pollsters Humiliated

Trump Spent less than 5 Dollars a Vote

Trumps Joy is Obama’s Pain

It certainly appears that as if this ever calm, cerebral and optimistic president failed to understand a large slice of the American electorate and appreciate their reflexes, fears and concerns.

Indeed, it would seem Obama has failed to take the pulse of this other America, a world of working class whites who felt they have been left in the lurch amid rapid fire change from globalization and an increasingly multicultural society.

A Stunning Repudiation of the Establishment

The Democratic Party Establishment is Finished

Clinton’s Flawed Strategy—They couldn’t sell her as an agent of change

Instead of answering the question of how Clinton represented change, they tried to change the question to temperament, wh at kind of change people wanted, what kind of America they wanted to live in. It wasn’t enough.

-Brett Winterble

