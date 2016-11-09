Election 2016 Coverage from Golden Hall

AM 760 had you covered from wall to wall in the 2016 presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. There were many gatherers at Golden Hall in downtown San Diego to watch the race and how the states were voting, as well as with California and local San Diego races and propositions.
Check out AM 760's Brett Winterble & Mike Slater as they relayed anything and everything election-related with the ultimate announcement of Donald Trump being elected as the 45th President of the United States.
6pm Hour http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18801.mp3
7pm Hour http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18802.mp3
8pm Hour http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18803.mp3
9pm Hour http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18804.mp3
10pm Hour http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18805.mp3
11pm Hour http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18806.mp3
