Brett's First Cut: It could get worse before it gets better-- De - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: It could get worse before it gets better-- Dem Party in crisis

Posted: Updated:

Thursday, November 10, 2016 

AMBUSHED ON ARRIVAL: Pennsylvania officer killed amid deadly year for cops 

RELATED COVERAGE:

fxn.ws/2fA6kvu

Shariah Blues as Muslim Brotherhood Call Trump a Disaster for Islamists

RELATED COVERAGE:

It could get worse before it gets better-- Democratic Party in crisis

RELATED COVERAGE:

politi.co/2g0RYax

Trump fared well with women voters despite media assault...

RELATED COVERAGE:

yhoo.it/2em6RE5

White evangelicals, Catholics and Mormons carried #Trump. 

RELATED COVERAGE:

ow.ly/gMhZ3062tkv

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.