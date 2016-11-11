Winterble Roundup: Ceviche Sting, Van Jones, & Happy Crack

You lead a very busy life. You can't do everything in 24 hours that you had planned. One of those plans was to listen to all 4 hours of The Brett Winterble Show. You probably find it a very daunting task to consume that much material all in one sitting.

Well, look no further than the "Winterble Roundup," where we corral the best of the best from the week that was here on AM 760.

Here's some of what you might have missed:

- A story broke out of Stockton, CA, where a woman is facing jail time for selling homemade ceviche on a Facebook group in which she was a participant.

- In addition to the insanity of the ceviche story, elementary school students will be (or have already been) suspended for being in possession of what the school calls "happy crack."

- A Dallas police officer is suing Black Lives Matter and fellow activists and the conversation drums up whether a public sector employee is allowed to sue BLM or organizations of the like.

- On the heels of quite the contentious and historic presidential election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, CNN commentator Van Jones (metaphorically) wept on camera and wondered what parents are going to tell their children about the results of said election and what it means going forward.

- We had a few listeners voice their concerns about talking to their kids, as well as how to voice, if at all, their political views in the workplace.

- We take a trip down memory lane to a wild montage of jabs from Donald Trump at a rally in North Carolina back in March 2016.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_18823.mp3