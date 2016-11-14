Heard on A&G: Dave Chappelle's Opening Monologue from Saturday N - AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA

Heard on A&G: Dave Chappelle's Opening Monologue from Saturday Night Live

Posted: Updated:

Monday, November 14th, 2016

Dave Chappelle's Opening Monologue from Saturday Night Live

or watch on youtube: HERE

Yoko Ono Reacts to Trump's Win in 20 Seconds of Unintelligible Sound 

or watch on youtube: HERE

Pilot Comments Over the Speaker After Racial Incident During Flight Read

or watch on youtube:  HERE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.