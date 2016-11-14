Brett's First Cut: Trump will have power to deport

Monday, November 14, 2016

Pariah- CA alone in Lib Love- Kamala Harris Vows War on Trump to defend Illegals

On Thursday, Kamala Harris, the state’s attorney general and its newly elected Democratic U.S. Senator, met with immigrants in Los Angeles and promised to protect them by fighting Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s proposals to build a wall on the border with Mexico and deport the undocumented.

From the Obvious Department—USA Today: Trump Will Have Power to Deport

And so far, it looks like he will be able to follow through on many of his pledges — with or without help from Congress.

"Generally speaking, any president has wide discretion when it comes to enforcing our immigration laws because immigration touches on national sovereignty," said Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor at Cornell Law School and author of a 21-volume treatise, Immigration Law and Procedure.

3M Illegals Voted in the Election

Chicago Vows to Remain a Sanctuary City

On Monday, Chicago's elected officials, including Mayor Rahm Emanuel, are expected to hold a news conference to formally discuss how the city will retain its sanctuary status. Aldermen are expected to call on Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner to pressure Trump to back off his vow to interfere with funding.“ Across the country and in Chicago and Illinois ... young men and women [are] very distraught about this,” Chicago Alderman Danny Solis told POLITICO Illinois on Sunday.

Border Patrol Agents will defy Obama

“You can expect to see CBP pushing back and holding those people,” said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council. “They’re going want to make it look like they’re in lockstep with [Trump] … We’re already seeing it now.”

