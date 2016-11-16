Brett's First Cut: Pence to remove all lobbyists from Trump's transition team

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

NUFF SAID VP - Elect Mike Pence's first move has been to remove ALL lobbyists from #Trump's transition team #Trump2016

RELATED COVERAGE:

DOLLAR at a 14 YEAR HIGH—America is GREAT AGAIN

The dollar hit a 14-year high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as a post-U.S. election sell-off resumed across global bond markets, lifting Treasury yields and attracting investors to the U.S. currency. That halted stocks in their tracks, with Europe's main indices down as much as 0.8 percent and Wall Street expected to open 0.5 percent lower.

RELATED COVERAGE:

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/asia-shares-win-reprieve-bond-rout-pauses-now-004900870.html

McCain Opposes Better Relations with Russia

“With the U.S. presidential transition underway, Vladi­mir Putin has said in recent days that he wants to improve relations with the United States,” McCain (R-Ariz.) said in a statement released by his office.“We should place as much faith in such statements as any other made by a former KGB agent who has plunged his country into tyranny, murdered his political opponents, invaded his neighbors, threatened America’s allies and attempted to undermine America’s elections,” he said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

NYDN Donald Trump's anti-immigration advisor says the team may push the Mexican border wall without Congress approval

RELATED COVERAGE:

Former President George W. Bush laments the role of "anger" in politics and worries that it might "drive policy"

RELATED COVERAGE:

Will Obama SHRED Dreamer Docs

Rep. Judy Chu asks President Obama to protect the information of 'Dreamers' before Trump takes office

RELATED COVERAGE:

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!